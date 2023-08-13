Atlas Wealth LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Wealth LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,038. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The stock has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

