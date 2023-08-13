Atlas Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Wealth LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.06. 5,288,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

