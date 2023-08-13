ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.