ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
