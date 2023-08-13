Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALPMY opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $16.91.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

