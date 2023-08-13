AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASTS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $867.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.58. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

