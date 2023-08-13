Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,900.00.

ASBFY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

