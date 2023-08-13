Associated Banc Corp Has $405,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $165.59 and a one year high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.