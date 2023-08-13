ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
ASMPT Stock Performance
ASMVY stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $32.42.
About ASMPT
