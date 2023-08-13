ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMVY stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.