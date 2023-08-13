ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ASLN opened at $2.17 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

