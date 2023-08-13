ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Issues Earnings Results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

ASLN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

