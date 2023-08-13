Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $263,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $418,715,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $226.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

