Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.