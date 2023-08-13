Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

COP opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

