Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

