Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Performance

Arisz Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Arisz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arisz Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 726,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Arisz Acquisition Company Profile

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.