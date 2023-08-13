Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 107.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $174.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

