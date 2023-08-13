Ardor Trading Down 1.2% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $73.36 million and $386,783.45 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

