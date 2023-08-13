Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Arcadis Price Performance

Shares of ARCAY stock remained flat at $43.50 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

