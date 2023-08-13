Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Arcadis Price Performance
Shares of ARCAY stock remained flat at $43.50 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.
