Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 29th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

