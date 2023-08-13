Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $4.40

Aragon (ANT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00014955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $189.74 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

