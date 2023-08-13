Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average is $292.91.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

View Our Latest Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.