Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

