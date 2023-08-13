Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

