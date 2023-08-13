Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of New Jersey Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

