Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 294,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 248,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 197,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC opened at $65.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

