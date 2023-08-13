Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,972 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $2,886,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.