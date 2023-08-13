Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,414 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $22.67 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.