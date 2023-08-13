Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.92. 6,524,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. The firm has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

