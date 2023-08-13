Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,082 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Several research firms have commented on OMAB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.