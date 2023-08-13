Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APRE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
