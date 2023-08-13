Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aprea Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

