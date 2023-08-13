AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $41.00 at Bank of America

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $22.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 69.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

