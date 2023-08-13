AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

