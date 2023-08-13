Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $152.60 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $156.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

