Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Critical Survey

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 108.51%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 13.23 -$44.65 million ($0.49) -14.39 Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.51 -$3.11 million ($0.41) -1.26

This table compares Applied Digital and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Senmiao Technology -38.53% -30.36% -19.55%

Summary

Applied Digital beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.