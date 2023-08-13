Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Harmonic comprises approximately 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 695,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,005,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 655,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 640,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Stock Down 3.7 %

HLIT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,872. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.86. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.