Appleton Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Appleton Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic makes up 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 374,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,243. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

