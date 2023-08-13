Appleton Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,940,000 after buying an additional 394,448 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

