Appleton Group LLC Acquires 199 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Pittsburgh Of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. University of Pittsburgh Of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,643 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.35. 1,494,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

