Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $122,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

ANZU remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

