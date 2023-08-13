Analyzing nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

nCino has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Confluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -19.47% -4.03% -3.18% Confluent -69.87% -54.53% -17.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nCino and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares nCino and Confluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $408.32 million 8.06 -$102.72 million ($0.75) -39.08 Confluent $585.94 million 17.55 -$452.55 million ($1.65) -20.61

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Confluent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for nCino and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 7 7 0 2.50 Confluent 0 6 13 0 2.68

nCino presently has a consensus target price of $33.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Confluent has a consensus target price of $36.58, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Confluent.

Summary

nCino beats Confluent on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

