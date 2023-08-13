Analyzing Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) & Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endesa and Duke Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A $1.46 14.38 Duke Energy $28.77 billion 2.51 $2.55 billion $1.79 52.41

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy 5.06% 8.05% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Endesa and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endesa and Duke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 0 1 0 3.00 Duke Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22

Endesa presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Duke Energy has a consensus price target of $101.55, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Duke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than Endesa.

Dividends

Endesa pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Endesa pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy pays out 224.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Endesa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Endesa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duke Energy beats Endesa on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. is a subsidiary of ENEL Iberia, S.L.U.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

