Analyzing Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) and Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Webjet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -6.56% N/A -4.66% Webjet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Despegar.com and Webjet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 Webjet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Despegar.com currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Despegar.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Webjet.

57.4% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Despegar.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and Webjet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $537.97 million 1.06 -$68.52 million ($0.85) -10.12 Webjet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Webjet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Webjet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business. It sells airline tickets, travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus and cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. The company also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. In addition, it offers loan origination services to its travel business' customers and to customers of other merchants in various industries; processing, fraud identification, credit scoring and IT services to travel business, and to third-party merchants; and Koin, an online payment and consumer lending services platform. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Webjet

(Get Free Report)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes. Its brands include Webjet, GoSee, Trip Ninja, Rezchain, Roomdex, LockTrip.com, JacTravel, Sunhotels, Lots of Hotels, Totalstay, Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, and Umrah Holidays International. The company serves retail and corporate travel agents, online travel agencies, wholesalers, and tour operators. Webjet Limited was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.