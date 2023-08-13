Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $261.21

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.
NYSE FLT opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $272.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
