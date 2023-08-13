Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $261.21

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $272.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.