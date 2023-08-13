Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,420 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Amphenol worth $116,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. 1,419,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

