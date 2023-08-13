Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.25. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 14,743 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

