Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amesite Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,996. Amesite has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Get Amesite alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.