Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

