Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

