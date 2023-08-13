Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Alternate Health Stock Performance

Alternate Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health Corp., a diversified healthcare company, provides cloud based software solutions in Canada. It offers medical practice and controlled substance management software, blood analysis and toxicology labs, clinical research, continuing education programs, nutraceutical products, and security and control services to the medical cannabis industry.

