Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Alternate Health Stock Performance
Alternate Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
About Alternate Health
