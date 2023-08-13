ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ ALOR remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 1,303.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.
