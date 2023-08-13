ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOR remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 1,303.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.